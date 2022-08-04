Richard “Duke” Walz, age 96, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with Reverend Owen Korte officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com\WintzRay. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military honors by the Hartington VFW Post No. 5283 and the Legion Riders.