Richard “Duke” Walz, age 96, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with Reverend Owen Korte officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com\WintzRay. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military honors by the Hartington VFW Post No. 5283 and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with a vigil service at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The family would prefer memorials to the Hartington Veterans Memorial, PO Box 882, Hartington, NE 68739.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Walz, Jordan Walz, Steve Walz, Scott Walz, Emily Kortan, and Katie Rotschafer.
Richard Francis Walz was born November 21, 1925, in Hartington, Nebraska to George and Marie (Smith) Walz. He grew up in Hartington and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1943. Duke then enlisted in the United States Navy and served during World War II. After his discharge, he attended Iowa State University in Ames, IA and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Duke lived in Yankton, SD for a few years and worked with Northwestern Energy. He then moved to Hartington where he took a job with Consumer’s Public Power which later became Nebraska Public Power District. On August 13, 1956, Duke married Jan Schieffer at Constance, NE. After their marriage, they made their home in Hartington and Duke worked for NPPD for 32 years, retiring on January 1, 1988. Duke loved helping people around Hartington from changing light bulbs at Holy Trinity Church to helping out with electrical needs at the Cedar County Fair.
Duke was an Eagle Scout and a proud Navy veteran. He said his greatest accomplishment was serving in the Navy and fighting in World War II to help bring peace to the world. Duke enjoyed traveling with Jan, especially their trip to Hawaii. He loved dancing and listening to polka music. He was an avid Cornhusker football fan and season ticket holder for over 30 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, VFW Post No. 5283, and volunteered for the Hartington Fire Department. Duke loved his time with NPPD and enjoyed helping people with their electrical needs. Duke was very proud of the fact that both his sons followed in his footsteps and have worked long careers in the utility business.
Duke is survived by his wife, Jan Walz of Hartington; three children: Rolanda Kortan of Lincoln, NE, Steven (Ronda) Walz of Omaha, NE, and Scott (Susan) Walz of York, NE; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Walz of Kearney, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
Duke was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia (Donald) Berglund; and sister-in-law, Joann Walz.
