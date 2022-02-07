Rebecca Kokesh, 37, of Sioux Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her home in Sioux Falls after a short courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in the parish cemetery, rural Wagner.

Visitation is at the church on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., followed by a Rosary/Wake service at 7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.