Sharon Winterringer

Sharon Sue (Acklie) Winterringer was born on May 30th, 1952, to Melvin and Lavern (Rosberg) Acklie in Osmond, NE. She grew up on a farm in Wausa, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at Golgotha Lutheran Church. She graduated from Wausa High School in 1970. On July 4th, 1970, she met the love of her life, Dan Winterringer. Sharon and Dan were married on May 29th, 1971. They had three children, Chris, Candy, and Carrie, three granddaughters, Danielle, Heather, and Cheyeen, and are expecting a grandson, Micah, this winter.
Sharon worked various jobs but spent the last 15 years of her career providing daycare before retiring. Sharon also had a passion for sewing and had her own business sewing custom quilts, and memory bears for others.
Sharon wore her heart on her sleeve. She will be remembered by many for her love, compassion, and kindness. She loved to see other people smile and always had a joke to share. She was always a kid at heart and enjoyed playing pranks on her loved ones. Sharon quickly made friends anywhere she went and was known to stop strangers, pay them a compliment, and strike up a conversation. Above all else, Sharon loved spending time with her family.
Sharon enjoyed good health until the summer of 2018 when she contracted the West Nile Virus. Sharon experienced the long-term effects of the virus and spent the last four years battling those effects. Sharon peacefully left her body behind on November 19th, 2022, in McAllen, TX, surrounded by family and love.
Sharon was welcomed into heaven by her son Chris Winterringer, parents Melvin and Lavern Acklie, mother-in-law Ruth Snay, Brother Dale Acklie, brother-in-law John Roth, Nephew Donnie Boyce, and many dear friends.
Sharon’s love and memory will be kept alive by those she left behind. Husband Dan Winterringer from Yankton, SD and Pharr, TX, Daughters Candy Myler from Yankton and Carrie Winterringer from Yankton. Granddaughters Danielle Ahlgrim from O’Neill NE, Heather (Sean) Ingerson from Omaha, NE, Cheyenne Ahlgrim from Yankton, SD, and expected grandson Micah Allen of Yankton, SD. Also, surviving are siblings Pat Roth of Wausa, NE, Ralph (Mary) Acklie of Wausa, NE, and Melva (David) Peterson of Highmore, SD. Many nieces, nephews, honorary grandchildren, and too many friends to count.
Sharon’s last wish was that those who loved her rejoiced and celebrated her memory. There will be a celebration of her life this January for her friends in Pharr, TX, and another celebration this summer for her friends in Yankton, SD
