Sharon Winterringer

May 30, 1952-November 19, 2022

Sharon Sue (Acklie) Winterringer was born on May 30th, 1952, to Melvin and Lavern (Rosberg) Acklie in Osmond, NE. She grew up on a farm in Wausa, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at Golgotha Lutheran Church. She graduated from Wausa High School in 1970. On July 4th, 1970, she met the love of her life, Dan Winterringer. Sharon and Dan were married on May 29th, 1971. They had three children, Chris, Candy, and Carrie, three granddaughters, Danielle, Heather, and Cheyeen, and are expecting a grandson, Micah, this winter.