Dale Acklie
Funeral services for Dale Acklie, age 74, of Bloomfield, Nebraska, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa, Nebraska. Pastor Jeff Mueller will officiate, with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and United States Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Dale died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Dale Dean Acklie was born in Osmond, Nebraska on March 30, 1947, to Melvin and Laverne (Rosberg) Acklie. He went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Dale grew up on a farm near Wausa, Nebraska, and attended school until his junior year. When 17, he began driving truck and working as a carpenter.
Two years later, Dale joined the Navy, at which time he met the love of his life, Leana Twombly, and they were married in 1968. They had three daughters, and during his service they lived in Puerto Rico, Florida, California and Texas. Dale was a jet mechanic and helped develop and pilot the first Naval Hovercraft. He served in the Navy for 22 years. He retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, after which he worked for a civilian branch of the military in quality control for four years and went back to school to get his GED. Dale went to college to receive a degree in Business Administration with a 4.0 average. He then moved to Bloomfield and farmed and raised cattle for 19 years.
Dale is survived by his wife, Leana Acklie; three daughters, Lorie (Bradley) Shimer, Kim (Joseph) Neuhalfen and Misty (Kenneth) Gillilan; four siblings, Ralph Acklie, Sharron Winterringer, Patricia Roth and Melva Peterson; as well as 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 20, 2021
