Arland E. Westegaard, 98, of Yankton passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Private Family Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb.18, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at a later date.
Walk-through visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Arland’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend the visitation in person are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
