Evelyn Stevens

Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in Hartington, NE. Reverend Owen W. Korte will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m., Monday at the church followed by a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.