Evelyn Stevens

Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in Hartington, NE. Reverend Owen W. Korte will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m., Monday at the church followed by a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Mary Stevens, the daughter of William P. and Anna Mary (Schumacher) Schieffer, was born on April 28, 1931, in Constance, Nebraska. She passed away on February 9, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, NE, at the age of 91.
Evelyn attended Crofton High School and graduated in 1949 as valedictorian.
She worked for many years at NPPD, Nebraska Extension Office and at the Cedar County Courthouse.
On April 27, 1954, Evelyn married Richard “Dick” Stevens at St. Joseph’s Church in Constance. Richard passed away on October 11, 2006.
Evelyn loved to garden, read, sew and bake bread and buns for others. She enjoyed doing puzzles while being a resident at the Embers in Coleridge, NE, and other activities at Community Pride Care Center, in Battle Creek, NE. Evelyn’s family has been especially blessed to have had such caring staff at both facilities.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters and their husbands: Cindy (Allen) Masur, of Madison and Pam (Tom) Bruening, of Norfolk; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanie Schieffer of Crofton, NE. She is also survived by sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Charlene Wiebelhaus, of Omaha, Janice Olsen, of Hartington, NE, Bill and Sylvia Stevens, of Jackson, MS, Bonnie Rupiper, of Lincoln, NE, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, one daughter, Ann; 2 sons: Joseph and Daniel; 3 brothers: Albin Schieffer, Ralph Schieffer and Loren Schieffer, all of Crofton; 3 sisters: Dorothy Schieffer, Crofton, Marvalee Sudbeck, Laurel, and Lucine Sanders, of Omaha.
