Robin “Ridgway” Galvan, age 55, of Yankton, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
Her memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Goglin Funeral Home. The family request that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.
Visit www.goglinfh.com.
Robin was born to her parents, Patricia (Janssen) Graber of Yankton and her late father, James Ridgeway in West Palm Beach, Florida on June 30, 1965. Robin worked towards her Business Degree at STI of Sioux Falls.
Robin met her significant other, Leonard Sorenson in 2003 and the couple remained together until her passing.
Robin worked for Louisa Construction for many years as a machine operator before leaving due to significant health issues. Robin enjoyed watching football, cooking yummy food and playing her online Texas hold’em whenever she got a chance.
Robin was survived by her mother, Patricia Graber; grandmother, Ella Hansen; sister, Ella Kocmich and brother, George Ridgway, her significant other, Leonard Sorenson; two children, Jodella and Shawn Marshall and Lucinda and Steven Payne, both of Yankton. Robin had four granddaughters, Alexis Bailey, Nevaeda Marshall, Olivia Marshall and Teyah Marshall, all of Yankton. She also had many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and would visit when she could.
Robin was preceded in death by her father, James Ridgway; sister, Roxann Kincaid; and step-father, Larry Graber.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 20, 2020
Commented