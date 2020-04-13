Eunice K. Nelson, 91, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
