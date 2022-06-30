Stan Schulz, age 37, of Watertown, SD, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence due to complications from an injury he received in Iraq.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mazeppa Township, rural Summit, SD. Pastor Michael Enderle will officiate. Music will be provided by Darles Heuer as organist.
Visitation will be at Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in Watertown on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Conde Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be conducted by Conde Post #148 of the American Legion, Conde, and the Military Funeral Honors Team of the SD Army National Guard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Fitch, Jason Knell, Billy Giuliano, Jeremy McBride, Sammy Schulz, Garrett Jaton and Matt Jaquet. Active pallbearers will be Todd Naasz, Jesse Gosch, Bill Schulz, Derek Gosch, Spencer Gosch, and Travis Klug.
Stanley Ralph Schulz was born May 1, 1985, to Marie and Jay Schulz in Aberdeen, SD. Stan grew up playing baseball along with fishing and hunting in Conde, SD, and Glenham, SD areas.
Stan joined the United States Army on April 3, 2003. After training, Stan was stationed in Fort Bragg, NC, with the 82nd Airborne Division and did a tour in Iraq.
Stan was married to Kayleen Gullikson on February 7, 2005, by the justice of the peace in Fayettville, NC, with a ceremony the following year. Stan was stationed in Fort Riley, KS, where he and Kayleen had their first child, Madison. He was then deployed again to Iraq with the 1st Infantry, “Big Red One.” Stan was injured in Iraq and sent home. He was honorably discharged from the Army on October 20, 2007, with many awards and commendations, including the Purple Heart.
Stan moved to Aberdeen, SD, with his family where he attended and received a bachelor’s degree at NSU. He was employed as a jailor and a deputy. Stan and Kayleen were blessed with two more children, Kaydence and Sammy. He enjoyed playing softball and taking his children hunting and fishing. They later moved to Yankton, SD, where Stan attended Mitchell Tech and received a diploma in Industrial Maintenance. He worked as a maintenance man at Baldwin Filters.
In addition to Madison, Kaydence, Sammy and Kayleen, Stan is survived by his parents, Jay (Joann) Schulz and Marie (Dean) Benthin; as well as his sister, Lydia and her children, Lillianna and Garrett Jaton; brother, Matt (Megan) and their children, Mati, Will and Brecken; uncle, Mark Gosch; and best friend, Lindsay Rechnagel.
Stan is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: James, Ida and Minnie McGregor, and Frank and Lydia Gosch; paternal grandparents, Stanley and Shirley Schulz.
Arrangements by Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel (www.crawfordosthus.com) of Watertown, Hayti, De Smet and Bryant.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 1, 2022
