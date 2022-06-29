Doris M. Larson, age 85 of Yankton, died on June 28th, 2022, at the Sister James Care Center in Yankton, surrounded by her loving family.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Please direct memorials to: Meals on Wheels of Yankton, 900 Whiting Drive Yankton, SD 57078.

Goglin Funeral Home is handling arrangements.