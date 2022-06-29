Doris Larson Jun 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doris M. Larson, age 85 of Yankton, died on June 28th, 2022, at the Sister James Care Center in Yankton, surrounded by her loving family.A private family service will be held at a later date. Please direct memorials to: Meals on Wheels of Yankton, 900 Whiting Drive Yankton, SD 57078.Goglin Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Positions Available - Sacred Heart Monastery 10 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesZachary ScheetzMan Convicted In Woman’s 2011 Death Denied Sentence ReliefAshley SmithRodney SwensenRodney SwensenUpdate: Yankton Worker Hospitalized After ElectrocutionCheryl AhrensZachary ScheetzFreeman Mother, Son Face Charges In Pit Bull AttackDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (60)Uvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (31)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (23)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (21)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (16)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (16)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Letter: American Innovation (10)Letter: Some Perspective (8)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (3)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)Pride Parade (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
