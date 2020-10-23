Violet Elaine Wickett, 96, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with Pastor Darren Timberlake officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Wednesday at church from 5-7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska.
