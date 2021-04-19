Delores M. (McDonald) Hauger, age 89 of Mayfield, South Dakota, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
A private family Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at St. Columba Catholic Church in Mayfield, South Dakota, with Reverend Randy Phillips officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Delores’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Mayfield, South Dakota.
A public visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a vigil service and rosary at 7:00 p.m. Masks will be required to attend the visitation.
Pallbearers are: Ryan Hauger, Kevin Hauger, Jeremy Hauger, Aaron Hauger, Zachary Berger, Josh Grandorff, Trevor Lange, and Tyler Lange.
Delores M. Hauger was born November 25, 1931, to Francis and Agnes (Nipp) McDonald. She grew up in the Mayfield, South Dakota area where she attended Cornbelt Country School. She graduated from Irene High School in 1949, where she was crowned Homecoming Queen. She married LeRoy Hauger on December 27, 1949 and moved to the farm near Mayfield, South Dakota where she took great pride in raising her four sons and one daughter. She raised chickens for many years, selling the eggs, but also giving plenty of them away.
Delores was a lifelong member of St. Columba Catholic Church where she stayed busy as a sacristan and member of the Altar Society for several decades. She loved working with flowers. Her flower beds, garden and house plants all reflected her love for them. She would can her garden harvest until she could can no more. She was famous within the family for her sauerkraut, tomato soup, relish, sweet pickles, dill pickles, applesauce, tomatoes, salsa and so much more. It was fun to “shop” from her shelves in the basement.
She also enjoyed her once-a-month club gatherings. The women in this group would take turns hosting the event where they did crafts, played games and always ending with a delicious lunch. She had a great sense of humor. She was quiet and would sit and watch funny shows with her family, laughing until tears ran down her cheeks. She was a kind, gentle and patient wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her kids all have their “favorite” recipe she made for them, not to mention her signature brownies and the banana bread she made in cans. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts. She loved God above all else and will be forever in our hearts.
She leaves to mourn her passing her four children: James (Judy) Hauger of Irene, South Dakota; Warren (Liz) Hauger of Stewartville, Minnesota; Terry (Diane) Hauger of Yankton, South Dakota; and Lynda (Regie) Berger of Crofton, Nebraska; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with two on the way; four sisters: Elaine Heirigs of Viborg, South Dakota; Catherine Hunhoff of Utica, South Dakota; Lois Hauger of Yankton and Mary (Harold) Drotzmann of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; five brothers: Francis (Pat) McDonald of Yankton; Duane (Illraye) McDonald of Yankton; Donald (Betty) McDonald of Yankton; Darrell (Helen) McDonald of Irene, South Dakota and Jerrold (Vickie) McDonald of Irene; brother-in-law, Lyle (Jean) Hauger and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy Hauger; son, Rodney Hauger; daughter-in-law, Linda Hauger; great grandson, Joshua Hauger; and three brothers-in-law: Willis Hauger, Vincent Heirigs and Ed Hunhoff.
Blessed be her memory.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 20, 2021
Commented