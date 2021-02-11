Norma Pippitt, 87, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Jeff Warner officiating. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the church.
Face masks and social distancing are required to attend the services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Commented