Charlotte F. Hansen, age 93 of Sioux City, IA, and formerly of Yankton, SD passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City.
Charlotte was born March 27, 1927 to David and Elizabeth (Stoll) Schlueter in Pukwana, SD. She attended school in Pukwana and Chamberlin, SD. Charlotte received her nurses training at Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD and worked at Sacred Heart Hospital and the Yankton Medical Clinic. Charlotte married Harvey F. Hansen on March 1, 1946. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Charlotte’s memory will be cherished by her grandson, Christopher (Jessie) Huber of Sioux City, IA; great-grandson, Joshua Huber of Sioux City, IA; great-granddaughter, Christina Huber of Sioux City, IA; brother, Eduard Schlueter of St. Paul, MN; special friends, Marvin Huber and Gary Mikelson; and many nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; daughters, Gail Marie and Constance Huber; son, David Harvey; brother, Franklin Schlueter; and granddaughter, Dawn Huber.
