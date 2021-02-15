Lambert Pravecek, age 84 of Scotland, South Dakota, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Scotland.
Goglin Funeral Home of Scotland is honored to serve the Lambert Pravecek family.
Lambert Pravecek, age 84 of Scotland, South Dakota, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Scotland.
Goglin Funeral Home of Scotland is honored to serve the Lambert Pravecek family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented