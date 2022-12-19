Lawrence DeJong
Courtesy Photo

Lawrence Ramon DeJong, 87, of Yankton, SD passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.

Funeral Services are 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the First Reformed Church in Platte, SD. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday.