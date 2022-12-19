Lawrence DeJong

Lawrence Ramon DeJong, 87, of Yankton, SD passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Funeral Services are 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the First Reformed Church in Platte, SD. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
Lawrence Ramon DeJong was born on April 8, 1935, to Ralph and Grace (Wynia) DeJong in Platte, SD. After graduating Platte High School in 1953, he farmed with his dad and brother, Don and also worked at the Buckingham Lumber Company sawmill located south of Platte where he stayed busy clearing Cottonwood trees off the Missouri River bottom prior to filling of the Francis Case Reservoir for two years.
Lawrence then enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving as an Engineman aboard minesweepers in the North Atlantic Ocean, and submarine service earning the “Dolphin Badge” signifying a qualified submariner. Later he would complete Navy Nuclear Power Training in New London, Connecticut and taught at the Naval Nuclear Power Training Unit before transferring and continuing his military career with the U.S. Army’s nuclear power program seeking more time at home with his family. In the early 1960’s, Lawrence was assigned in support of the U.S. Army Engineer Center tasked to build a Floating Nuclear Power Plant that could be towed to disaster-stricken areas to generate electricity. Lawrence became a Marine Engineer Warrant Officer serving two tours of duty in Vietnam and Southeast Asia in 1967-68 hauling bombs and other ordnance from ships anchored offshore to land and on to the air base. Then, from 1970-71 he had the task of towing or pushing bomb laden barges upstream on the Saigon River or other waterways and bringing empties back down stream. Lawrence was awarded the Bronze Star for his meritorious service in Vietnam, and in June 1971 he was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3). After serving five years as a CW3, he retired in 1976.
He was an advocate for higher education and attended rigorous military schools and training, Lawrence attended the South Dakota School of Mines, and went on to earn his bachelor of science degree by attending night classes at The Hampton Institute in Hampton, Virginia, graduating in May 1976. This paved the way for his retirement and subsequent service as an inspector with Hartford Steam Boiler Insurance Company from 1977-1994 for the region of Eastern NE/SD/KS and Western IA. In 1980-81, Lawrence completed training and testing to receive his private pilot’s license. Later he would serve as Clerk of the Sanitary Improvement District for Highview subdivision for six years, then was elected and served as Mayor of Springfield, Nebraska from 1990-1994 before moving to Yankton in 1999. This is where for many years he enjoyed working on his investments, participating in activities with the submarine veterans of the USS Scorpion 278 Base in Yankton, occasional cleanups on the Missouri River or Marne Creek or socializing at Hy-Vee and McDonalds with coffee drinking friends.
On May 14, 1960, Lawrence and Anna Mae Dennis were married in Platte and over time they raised three sons. He was a loving, dedicated, and faithful husband for more than 53 years and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Lawrence worked hard and always balanced time with family by serving as Pack Leader for Cub Scouts, supporting activities of his sons’ Boy Scout troops, and sports or school events.
He is survived by: his devoted and long-time companion, Jane Wieneke; his sons: Kent DeJong (Tony Valenzuela) of Huntsville, AL, Bruce (Tamara) DeJong of Papillion, NE and Paul (Barbara) DeJong of Weatherford, TX; five grandchildren: Kristen (John) Buffington, Sarah DeJong, Andrew DeJong (Kate Walsh), Megan DeJong and Justin DeJong; one great grandson, John Ezra Buffington V; a sister-in-law, Vivian (Dee) DeJong of Box Elder, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Anna (Feb. 9, 2014); his parents, Ralph and Grace DeJong; a sister, Joan (Wayne) Goldammer; and three brothers: Jerroll, Harold and Donald DeJong.
Memorials may be directed to one of Lawrence’s favorite charities: the United Way of Greater Yankton, the Boys and Girls Club of Yankton, the Salvation Army or in his honor to the charity of your choice.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 20, 2022
