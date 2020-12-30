James B. Ankeny, 95 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
Visitation will be on Monday at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington from 3-5 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning, at church, one hour prior to services.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Face coverings and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
