Mae Tienken, 90, of Yankton passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Bethesda Home of Aberdeen, Aberdeen.
Private Family Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton.
Walk-through visitations will begin at noon Monday, Feb.15, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Mae’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend the visitation in person are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
