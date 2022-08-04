Margaret “Babe” Manning, 98, of Vermillion, SD died Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Sanford Care Center.

Margaret was born June 24,1924 in Mayfield, SD (rural Irene, SD). She was the fifth of nine children born to John and Agnes (Healy) Christopher. She graduated Irene High School, Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD and NBI in Sioux City, Iowa.