Margaret “Babe” Manning, 98, of Vermillion, SD died Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Sanford Care Center.
Margaret was born June 24,1924 in Mayfield, SD (rural Irene, SD). She was the fifth of nine children born to John and Agnes (Healy) Christopher. She graduated Irene High School, Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD and NBI in Sioux City, Iowa.
Babe married Philip Manning May 12, 1947, at St Columba Church in Mayfield. Philip died Nov 23rd, 2001, at home in Vermillion, SD. She was also preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings.
Survivors include her 11 children, Maureen Vanderhoff, Ft. Collins, CO, Diane (Greg) Schultz of Austin, TX, Mary Margaret (Calvin) Strom of Ft. Collins, CO, Denise (Blake) Munro of Boulder, CO, Pat (Kathy) Manning, Dan (Anne), Tom Manning, all of Vermillion, Brian Manning, Sioux Falls, Joan (Mike) Emarine, Denver, CO, Mark (Carrie) Manning of Lincoln, NE, Tim (Shelly) Manning of Eden Prairie, MN. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren and 1 sister-in-law, Darlene Christopher from Humphrey, NE.
She was a beautiful, loving, faithful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who always took care of her family. She enjoyed traveling to visit family, going on many trips with friends, playing cards, and volunteering at St. Agnes Catholic Church. The example she and Dad set for us by taking the time each evening as a family to pray gave us strength to help us through each day.
The Funeral Mass will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Saturday, September 24th, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23rd, with a prayer service and rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Agnes Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Agnes School Fund or to the Main Street Center in Vermillion.
Commented