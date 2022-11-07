Don Hento, age 74, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of his life will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Don was born December 19, 1947, in Avon, South Dakota to Klas and Anne (Olsen) Hento. He graduated from Avon High School in 1966. Don attended Southern State College in Springfield, SD where he graduated with an associate degree in Automotive Technology and then a bachelor’s degree in Vocational Education. On June 26, 1970, Don married LeAnn Cihak in Avon. After their marriage, they lived in Tyndall, SD for a year while Don was a student teacher in Mitchell, SD. In 1971, they moved to Gregory, SD and Don started the Automotive Program at Gregory High School. Four years later in 1975, they moved to Yankton. Don taught at Yankton High School where he also began the Automotive Program. During the summers, Don would work as a mechanic at the local Chevrolet dealer to stay current with the new technology. In 1985, he received his master’s degree in Vocational Technical Teacher Education from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. After retiring from teaching in 2003, Don then worked in the sporting department at Walmart for the next 11 years. Don loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League in Yankton and loved shooting trap and skeet with his son and grandsons. Don was also a member of Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited. He loved the company of his black lab, Maggie, but most of all, he treasured his family and the time he was able to spend with them.
Don is survived by his wife, LeAnn Hento of Yankton; three children: Darren (Charity) Hento of Yankton, Heather Hento of Bakersfield, CA, and Amber (Jeremy) Gross of White Bear Lake, MN; son-in-law, Tracey Hill of Spanaway, WA; five grandchildren: Luke and Bradley Hento, Savanah and Jaxon Hill, and Nathan Gross; one sister, Elaine (Larry) Jacobs of Portland, OR; and several nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Kim Hill and Kara Hento; and one brother, John Hento.
