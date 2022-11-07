Don Hento

Don Hento, age 74, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home.

A celebration of his life will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.