Sherilyn Sue Kimm, age 69, of Yankton, SD died suddenly on Saturday October 16, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska with the Rev. Terry Buol and Rev. David Liewer officiating. Burial will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be on Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Pallbearers will be Cathy Krall, Jamie Krall, Nicholas Krall, Heather Dahl, Denny Korbel.
Sherilyn Sue was born on March 5, 1952 in Mitchell, SD to Edward and Alma (Petula) Stuntebeck. She was raised in Kimball, SD and graduated from Kimball High School and then graduated from Springfield College. Sheri was employed at Century of Service in Yankton as a secretary and at M-Electronics doing assembly line work. Her last employment was for Williams and Company accounting firm as a secretary/receptionist retiring just a few years ago.
Sheri enjoyed bird watching and taking care of her flowers, travelling, and in her younger years did mapping and rug hooking.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Gary Kimm of Yankton, SD; two stepdaughters Cathy (Jamie) Krall and their children Madison & Nicholas of Mitchell, SD, Heather (Dave) Dahl and their children Kailey, Jack, & Sam of St. George, Utah; cousin Dennis Korbel and friend Nancy of Yankton, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Alma Stuntebeck.
