Lowell Winckler of Scotland, SD passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland.
Public visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 24 at Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland. The family asks that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A private family funeral is scheduled for a later date.
Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.
Goglin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowell Winckler family. Online condolences will be received at www.goglinfh.com
Commented