Marilyn Sudbeck

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Marilyn C. Sudbeck, 75, Broomfield, Colo., died peacefully June 6, 2023, after a courageous 11-year battle with cancer.

Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at 10201 Grant St., Thornton, Colo.