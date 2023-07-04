Marilyn Sudbeck

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Marilyn C. Sudbeck, 75, Broomfield, Colo., died peacefully June 6, 2023, after a courageous 11-year battle with cancer.
Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at 10201 Grant St., Thornton, Colo.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Marilyn C. Sudbeck, 75, Broomfield, Colo., died peacefully June 6, 2023, after a courageous 11-year battle with cancer.
Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at 10201 Grant St., Thornton, Colo.
Marilyn was born March 27, 1948, to Leonard Sudbeck and Viola Weinandt. She grew up in Hartington, where she attended Holy Trinity Grade School and Cedar Catholic High School. Upon being awarded the Regent’s Scholarship, Marilyn moved to Lincoln, where she attended Teacher’s College at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, majoring in math and earning her degree. While in Lincoln, she worked at Max Miller Camera’s, where she took the business from a small business to a prosperous multi-outlet business. Marilyn moved to Colorado and received her master’s degree in advertising at the University of Denver. She went on to become a Certified Public Accountant in 1997. Marilyn specialized in Quick Books installation, setup, training and help since 1995. She was a Top 100 ranked Pro Advisor and a member of Intuit’s Professionals Trainer Network. In 2003, Marilyn left the corporate world and started her own CPA firm consulting with Quick Books. Marilyn and Dave met at a Colorado ski club. They were married in Golden, Colo., in 2002. Marilyn and Dave were instrumental in funding the start-up and continuation of the Robotics class and the Investment class at Cedar Catholic High School.
Marilyn is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Dave Fickel, Broomfield, Colo.; her siblings, sister, Marguerite Hansen, Omaha; brothers, Marcel Sudbeck, Hartington; Cedric and LouAnn Sudbeck, Crofton; and Stanley and Cheryl Sudbeck, Hartington; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Viola and Leonard Sudbeck; and a brother, Michael Sudbeck.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and Cedar Catholic High School, Hartington, in Marilyn’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Olinger Highland Mortuary, Cremation and Cemetery.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 5, 2023
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented