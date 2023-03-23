Keith Rothschadl
Courtesy Photo

Keith Francis Rothschadl, age 64 of Tyndall, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 21, 2023, doing what he loved on the farm.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service, Friday, March 24, 2023 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Leo. Interment will be in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.