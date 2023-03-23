Keith Rothschadl

Keith Francis Rothschadl, age 64 of Tyndall, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 21, 2023, doing what he loved on the farm.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service, Friday, March 24, 2023 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Leo. Interment will be in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.
Keith Francis Rothschadl was born on August 19th, 1958, to Duane and Joan (Pravecek) Rothschadl in Tyndall, SD. He attended country school until 8th grade. He then became a Tyndall-Tabor Black Panther and enjoyed his wrestling days. After graduation in 1976, he tried to avoid the farm by working different construction and hired hand jobs, even moving to Arizona for less than a year. Inevitably, he joined his father, Duane on the farm, as it always held a special place in his heart. He was then blessed to have his son, Justin, join the operation.
During a rainy day on April 7th, 1984, Keith married the love of his life, Julie Mudder at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. In 1985, they moved to a farm north of Tyndall, where they spent 38 years raising their family and growing their farm. During their last few years, they were able to build their dream home on Keith’s childhood homestead. Keith’s love for farming was very apparent as he spent his days tinkering in his beloved shop and talked farming to anyone who would listen. He was known to be very handy and intelligent when it came to fixing machinery. Giving combine rides to the grandkids and sneaking them treats, always created much joy for all. Keith also spent many years raising hogs but gave up this trade due to a difficult battle with rheumatoid arthritis. He taught his children what hard work was at very young ages and to appreciate the smells of the farm.
Throughout his life, Keith was known to be a man of jokes. He blessed others with his big sense of humor, even if it caused some eye rolls from his children and wife. One of his favorite hobbies was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He enjoyed the many friends and trips he made. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was always a highlight of his year as he attended around 40 years, if the wheat harvest was completed. Keith also enjoyed the outdoors where he could fish. He truly enjoyed his time fishing with his grandsons as long as they were quiet, so they did not scare all the fish away. Keith loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and giving them lessons about farming, mechanics, and life. He was also a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was able to fulfill a dream by seeing them play at the new Dallas stadium with family.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Rothschadl of Tyndall; children, Justin (Brittany) Rothschadl of Tyndall, Jenna (Tyler) Miller of Olivet and Jaclyn (Carter) Roach of Brookings; grandchildren, Jett, Brecken, and Jace Rothschadl and Myles and Nora Miller; sisters, Janet (John) Pesek of Tyndall and Judy (Lawson) Coke of The Colony, Texas; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Joan Rothschadl as well as his in-laws, Charlotte and Marvin Mudder, and brother-in-law, Mel Mudder.
Commented