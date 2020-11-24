Duane Rothschadl, age 84 of Tyndall, SD died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral Mass is at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Leo Catholic Church Tyndall. Visitation is 9:00 to 10:50 a.m. The Mass will also live stream at www.goglinfh.com, Duane Rothschadl.
Duane was born Sunday, September 20, 1936 to James and Celia (Kriz) Rothschadl on the family farm north of Tyndall. He attended Hoff country school, graduating from eighth grade. Shortly after, Duane ventured out on own, living and working near Lesterville as a farmhand and later hauling grain near Scotland.
Duane married the love of his life, Joan Pravecek, April 16, 1958 at St. George Catholic Church in Scotland. They moved onto a farm north of Tyndall where they spent 53 years raising a family and growing their farm business.
Duane enjoyed the outdoors including fishing and hunting. He was a league bowler for 30+ years. In the 1980’s, Ford Motor Company featured him in a print ad alongside his pickup with the headline quote, “I’ve been a Ford man all my life.” A faithful member of St. Leo Catholic Church, he served as financial guardian for 25+ years.
After moving to Tyndall in 2011, Duane’s love of the farm never wavered. At 84, he continued to help his son and grandson run the family ag business. He was a proud grandpa and great-grandpa. He deeply valued his golden years with Joan; going on date nights, completing crossword puzzles together, and enjoying the company of friends and family.
Survivors include his children Keith (Julie) Rothschadl of Scotland; Janet (John) Pesek of Tyndall and Judy (Lawson) Coke of The Colony, Texas; grandchildren Justin (Brittany) Rothschadl, Jenna (Tyler) Miller, Jaclyn Rothschadl, Kelsey (Derrik) Dvoracek, Brianna Pesek, Jack and Bryson Coke; step grandchildren Tom (Melissa) Pesek and Erin Cotton; great grandchildren Jett, Brecken, Myles and Nora Joan; brother Harvey (Delores) Rothschadl; four nephews, and two nieces.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan (April 30, 2020), brother Leonard (1988), and parents.
