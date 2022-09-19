Funeral services for Donald David Wynia, “Don,” 97, of McCook Lake, SD, formerly of Tyndall, are 2 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the Emmanuel Cemetery, rural Springfield, with military honors.
Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 12:30 until the time of the service.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held 10:30, Saturday, October 1, at the Elk Point Baptist Church, Elk Point, SD. at 10:30. Lunch will be served.
Don’s life is best summed up: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Don was born in his parent’s farmhouse near Avon. SD on October 4, 1924. Don liked to refer to himself as “homemade”. He was the first born of David and Laura Nadine Wynia’s 6 children. His siblings were Dorothy, Delores, Delvonna, Duane and Robert. At a young age Don chose as his mission in his life to love and serve the Lord, his country, his family, his state, his community, his neighbors, his friends and whoever needed a friend. He lived his mission for 97 years 11 months and 14 days of his life.
Don grew up on the family farm and knew the hardships of the Great Depression, the sandstorms and the joys and hardships of farming. Of his many careers and accomplishments, Don always identified himself as a Farmer. He loved the land and his farm.
Don graduated from Springfield High School in 1942. He attended Southern Normal College. He was drafted into the Army in 1945. He got to travel and see the world, at least the world of Army training Boot Camps. He started his Army career as a linesman, was then sent to Halabird in Baltimore for Counterintelligence training. They found out he did not meet the age requirements but kept him as a cook until he could start the training. The war soon ended and in 1947 he was Honorably Discharged from the Army as a Corporal. He enjoyed his duty as a cook. Many of the soldiers he worked with were American Japanese from the United States internment camps. He made lifelong friendships and kept in contact until their passing.
He thought about making the military his career but chose to return home to Bon Homme County and farm with his dad. He met and fell in love with Alvina Palsma. They were married in 1950. They began their marriage on a farm in Tyndall. They were blessed by 3 children: Juanita, Donna and Mike. They belonged to Emanuel Reform Church in Springfield and were active and productive members. Don served as a Deacon, an Elder and taught Sunday School for 50 years. Alvina was an accomplished musician and played the piano, the organ, participated in the Cantatas, and was always willing to help with whatever the church needed done. Don always believed there was good in every person, and he was especially proud of the 20 years he and Alvina did Prison Ministry in South Dakota and Iowa.
Don’s accomplishments make a long list. His favorite was becoming a pilot. He started flying in 1940. Over the years he earned certification as a commercial pilot and became certified as a Flight Instructor. He ended his flying career at age 88. He served on several Boards some of which were: FHA Board; Farmers Union Oil Board; CO-OP, Inc Board Chairman; Albion Bon Homme School District Board Member; Board of Directors of Farmland Industries; Seat on the Board of Trade; Mid-American Securities License. He made several trips to Washington, DC to lobby for the farmers, ranchers and cattlemen of South Dakota.
Don served B-Y Electric for over 50 years as a member, Board Member and was President for 30 of those years. He was Inducted into the South Dakota CO-OP Hall of fame on October 3, 2002.
Don combined the above accomplishments with farming and running the Wynia Feed Yards. He retired from farming at age 75. He then became a Dixon Dealer and mower repair specialist. He retired from that at age 93
In early 2000 Alvina was diagnosed with cancer which she and Don fought against for several years. Don became her devoted caregiver. Alvina died in January of 2009. After 58 years, Don had to say goodbye to his wife, partner and love of his life. In 2013 he met Judi Wiskus from the Sioux City area who had been widowed in May of 2009 after 48 years of marriage. They became friends in 2013. In 2016 they found they could love forever yet love again. They were married March 6, 2016. Don proudly welcomed into his life a very large group of stepchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In 2019, Don’s health was declining and the decision was made that he would move to McCook Lake, SD with his wife. He had never lived more than 6 miles from his place of birth except for his time in the Army. He never stopped missing his farm and beloved Nebraska Hills, but he adjusted to the move and enjoyed life on the lake.
In 2022 his health further deteriorated. He chose to live out his life at the lake and was admitted to Hospice Care. He felt blessed and grateful for the care and caring he was given by Hospice of Siouxland. He passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022, with his Judi by his side.
Don is survived by his wife, daughter Juanita and husband Jake Jacobsen, daughter Donna and husband Harrell Smith, son Mike and wife Mitzi Wynia. Grandchildren: Jessica Jacobsen, Jared Jacobsen and wife Phyllis, Justin Jacobsen, Ian and Katie Smith, Brandi and husband Nick Haraldson, Tyler Wynia and wife Dawn, and Clint Wynia. Great Grandchildren: Ava and Daylon Jacobsen, Raymond, Konner, Henry, Adeline and Gabriella Wynia, Elsie and Vera Haraldson. Sister-in-law Irma Wynia, Brother-in-law Harold Haar; several nieces and nephews; his stepchildren: Deb Hickman, Kevin Wiskus, Bruce Wiskus, Pam Meylor and their families.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alvina, sisters: Dorothy Haar, Delores Huntsman, Delvonna Moser; brothers: Duane Wynia, and Robert Wynia who died in infancy; and many lifelong friends.
Don was an amazing, accomplished and modest man with a unique sense of humor. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment was staying true to his life’s mission. He could walk into a room of strangers and come out with new friends. He moved to the Sioux City area and immediately made friends of strangers.
For those who want to make donations Don has chosen: ROCS Dining Services, P.O. Box 594, Springfield, SD 57062 — Elk Point Baptist Church, 603 S. Pearl Street Elk Point SD 57025 — WITCC (Western Iowa Tech Community College) 4647 Stone Ave Sioux City, IA 51106 — Emmanuel Reform Church, 1112 College Street, Springfield, SD 57062
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 20, 2022
Commented