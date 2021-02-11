Ethel Campbell, 87, of Yankton died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Redeeming Grace Bible Church in Yankton with Pastors Raymond Solberg and Joe Mason officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay or on Ethel’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Following the funeral, cremation will take place and burial will be at the Wynot Cemetery in Wynot, Nebraska, at a later date.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
