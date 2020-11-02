T. Marjorie “Marge” Curtice, 103, of Yankton passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, with a 6:45 p.m. Holy Rosary and a 7 p.m. Vigil Service at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time at the church on Friday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Marge’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Commented