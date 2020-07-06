Jerome Zavadil, 84, of Crofton, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home with his family around him.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with the Rev. An. D. Phan officiating. Private family committal service will follow in the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery, Crofton. Livestreaming of Jerome’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, and then one hour prior to the service in Crofton.
