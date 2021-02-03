Lorna Lee Arens, age 64 of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family under Hospice care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska with Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons — Ethan Hochstein, Jacob Hochstein, Tate Sejnoha, Trevor Sejnoha, Turner Sejnoha, Easton Arens, Cooper Arens, Dawson Wiebelhaus, Gaige Luikens, and Gunner Luikens.
Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters — Mataya Hochstein, Alexa Wiebelhaus, Brooklyn Wiebelhaus, Charlee Wiebelhaus, Skyler Sejnoha, and Ryken Arens.
Lorna was born on May 19, 1956 in Sioux City, Iowa to LeRoy James and Joan Elaine (Guffy) Bates. She attended Hinton grade school and then moved to Quimby, IA and attended Marcus High School until her junior year when they moved to Crofton. Lorna graduated from Crofton High School in 1975. She then attended Stewart’s School of Hairstyling and graduated in 1976. On September 25, 1976, Lorna married David Clarence Arens in Crofton, Nebraska. Together, they had four children. While raising their kids, Lorna also provided daycare in her home. She eventually started her own salon, called The Finishing Touch, which she operated for 10 years. She then worked as a nurse’s aide at the Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton, SD for ten years. After leaving the nursing home, Lorna worked at the 1st National Bank Call Center as a Customer Care Representative for ten years, until February 1st, 2021.
Lorna was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, the Women’s Guild, and was on the alumni committee for the class of 1975. She especially cherished spending time with all her grandchildren and rarely missed any of their events. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, fishing, playing cards, and watching movies. Her family will remember her competitive nature!
Lorna is survived by her husband, David Arens of Crofton, NE; four children, Courtney (Stacey) Hochstein of Bow Valley, NE, Kelly (Joseph) Wiebelhaus of Crofton, NE, Christopher (Crystal) Arens of Crofton, NE, Candace (Jeremy) Sejnoha of Crofton, NE; 16 grandchildren; her mother, Joan Bates of Branson, IA; six siblings, Robert (Nancy) Bates of Branson, IA, Rodney (Carole) Bates of Lawton, IA, Julie Young of Merrill, IA, Lisa (Dominic) Stratman of Lawton, IA, Duane (Connie) Bates of Branson, IA, Bradley (Rebecca) Bates of Moville, IA; sister-in-law Renee (Keith) Zimmerman of Crofton, NE, sister-in-law Deanna (Chuck) Schieffer of Camarillo,CA and sister-in-law Crystal (Dale) Becker of Mesa, AZ, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, LeRoy; grandchildren, Matt and Katie Hochstein, and Logan Wiebelhaus, father-in-law Clarence Arens, mother-in-law Arlene Arens, and sister-in-law Robin Jacobus.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 4, 2021
