Milford Ekeren Nov 2, 2022 Milford Ekeren, 84, of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton.
