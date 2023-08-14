Jonathon Quintana

Jonathon Quintana

Jonathon Quintana, 25, of Santee, NE, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023.

Visitations will be Tuesday, August 15, at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Sioux City, IA; Wednesday and Thursday, August 16 and 17, at the Santee Community Center in Santee, with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service all three nights.