Jonathon Quintana, 25, of Santee, NE, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023.
Visitations will be Tuesday, August 15, at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Sioux City, IA; Wednesday and Thursday, August 16 and 17, at the Santee Community Center in Santee, with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service all three nights.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 18, at the Santee Community Center in Santee. Burial will be at the Santee Congregational Cemetery in Santee.
Jonathon (Jon Jon) Michael Quintana was born in Sioux City, IA, to proud parents Melissa Denney and Jose Quintana Jr. Jon Jon attended elementary school in Santee, then moved to South Sioux City for a few years where in 2013 he jumped 39’ 2.5” in the triple jump, which is a record he still holds. He then moved back to Santee and graduated high school in 2018. He started his family with Stevie. Tamarie and D’Adrienne and moved to Sioux Falls. He was employed at D&G Concrete Construction for a few years. He just recently moved home to work for the Wabasha HVAC company.
Jon Jon made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing basketball, rugby, physical contact sports and family time. Most importantly, he loved being a dad.
Jon Jon leaves behind his mother, Melissa; father Jose Quintana (Terri); companion Stevie; children Tamarie and D’Adrienne and unborn baby; grandma Paulette; brothers Cedric (Laci), Isaac (Kayleen), Doody, Xavier, Akeam, Brayden, Eli, Asher; sister Autumn and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandma Audrey, great-grandma Delores and Millie, grandpa George and Jody, great-grandpa Richard, auntie Adrienne and many other relatives.
