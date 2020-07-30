William (Bill) “Chili” Dean Bares, age 61 of Tyndall, SD passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, SD with the Rev. Fr. Joe Forcelle officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, SD with a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume for one hour prior to service time at the church on Friday. COVID 19 guidelines and practices are encouraged for all who attend. Live streaming of Bill’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tyndall, SD. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Bill was born April 6, 1959 in Tyndall, SD to Laddie and Eileen (Pechous) Bares. Bill was the first born of seven children. He attended Cottonwood Country School, District 29 in Tyndall, SD and graduated from Tyndall-Tabor High School. He attended the University of South Dakota at Springfield. He was employed at Co-op Elevator, Carda Construction, Bader Construction, farming (the love of his life with his father), C&R Industries, and Kolberg-Pioneer. Bill’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, and cheering on the Miami Dolphins.
Bill is survived by his mother, Eileen Bares of Yankton, SD; sibings: Gary (Somer) Bares of Yankton, SD, Michael (Teresa) Bares of Syracuse, UT, Joseph (Holly) Bares of Jordan, MN, Pam Fameli of Harrison, NY; Kathleen Clary (Seth Pedersen) of Seattle, WA and Marcia (Steve) Kostal of Johnston, IA and nieces and nephews: Gregory, Bryan and Kyle, Zachary and Haille, Alex and Amanda, Natalie and Rachel, Chloe and Emily, and lifelong friend, Jacque Humpal.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Laddie Bares; grandparents, Emil and Marcella Pechous and Joseph and Anna Bares; uncle, Eugene Pishek, cousins, Lori (Bares) Pinkelman, Jeff Hauck and Teresa (Pishek) Vonnahme and brother-in-law, Dominick Fameli.
Memorials in Bill’s name may be sent to: Memorials Processing, St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 31, 2020
