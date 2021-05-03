Alfred W. Filips, age 90, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska, with Reverend An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial may be directed to the Yankton Humane Society.
Pallbearers will be Bob Filips, Randy Filips, Dave Ausdemore, Bob Hegge, Ryan Lammers, Paul Filips, Jim Hames, and Gary Schumacher.
Alfred W. Filips was born April 18, 1931 on the farm in rural Crofton, Nebraska, to Frank and Minnie (Ausdemore) Filips. He grew up on the farm and attended school in the Crofton area. Following school, Alfred worked on the farm until enlisting into the United States Marine Corps in 1952. He returned to the farm following his service in the Marines. He was a proud farmer and rancher his entire life. He was reunited with his high school sweetheart, Genny Crumpacker and they were married in September of 1995.
Alfred was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Crofton American Legion Post 128. He was a simple, hardworking, humble and selfless man who always put everyone before himself. He loved being on the farm and loved his horses and cattle. In his retirement he enjoyed working in his garden and in his yard. He loved his family above everything else and cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandsons.
Survivors include his two daughters: Brenda Elsasser of Omaha, Nebraska and Rhonda (Kevin) Schieffer of Yankton, South Dakota; three grandchildren: Megan Elsasser, Amanda (J.R.) Munson and Ryan (Ciara) Lammers; two great grandsons: Malachi Munson and Wyatt Lammers; sister-in-law, Doris Filips and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Genny; and three brothers: Arthur, Roman and Ed.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses at the Bloomfield Nursing Home, the Wausa Assisted Living and the Sr. James Care Center for the wonderful care they gave Alfred over the years.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 4, 2021
