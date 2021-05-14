Raymond Rokusek, age 78 of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton, SD.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Jeff Otterman, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service, at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
