SIOUX FALLS — Dale “Bill” Bailey, age 81, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 26, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls.
Dale William Bailey was born on February 13, 1939 in Ainsworth, NE to Ike Rowles Bailey and Thelma Leota (Keebaugh) Bailey. He was raised in the Bassett and Newport area and attended Rock County High School in Bassett. Following high school, Bill enlisted into the United States Army where he fought in the Vietnam War. Following Vietnam, Bill made a career serving in the Army, retiring in 1977. Bill was proud of his military service and volunteered for many years with the DAV and VA.
Bill was united in marriage with Ana Larsen on September 10, 1960 and from this union was blessed with three children, Jolene, William “Craig” and Bruce. Bill was then united in marriage with Nora Pedersen on February 2, 1979 in Gayville, SD and welcomed her two daughters, Nancy and Melissa into his family. Bill and Nora were also blessed with raising their granddaughter, Miranda Dormanen.
Following Bill’s retirement from the Army, he made his home in Yankton, SD and worked for over 15-years for Applied Engineering as a CNC Operator. Bill and Nora moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 2009.
Bill spent more than 42 faithful years in Alcoholics Anonymous, was a member of the VFW, American Legion, DAV, and the Retired Officer’s Association. He enjoyed fishing, collecting guns and coins, target shooting, feeding the squirrels and birds, playing card games and hanging out with his friends at many local casinos. Bill had a dry sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend who will be deeply missed.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Nora Bailey, Sioux Falls, SD; three children, Jolene (Dave) McCloud, Yankton, SD, William “Craig” (Angie Wermers) Bailey, Yankton, SD and Bruce D. (Patti) Bailey, Yankton, SD; two step-daughters, Nancy (John) McMahon, El Paso, TX and Melissa (Jeff) Thompson, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren: Tyler Bailey, Minneapolis, MN, Trevor (Kelsey) Bailey, Minneapolis, MN, Taryn Bailey, Yankton, SD, Miranda Dormanen, Chicago, IL, Jasmine King, Sioux Falls, SD, John McMahon, Sioux Falls, SD, and Kendall McMahon, Sioux Falls, SD; one great-grandson, Kylan Bailey; one sister, Ruth Alberts, Norfolk, NE; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ike and Thelma Bailey; grandsons, Christopher Bailey and Ethan McMahon; two brothers, John and Bruce Bailey; three sisters, Lois Bailey, Mary Jean Ewing and Laura Lou Brogard.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 25, 2020
