Glee LaRae Deutscher, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at The Sanctuary at St. Cloud in Minnesota. She was 87 years old.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23 at Scotland Community Church. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Mausoleum at Rosehill Cemetery.