ElNora Zander, age 90, of Scotland, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at the St. Michael’s Hospital at Tyndall.
A private graveside service was held in the Rosehill Cemetery at Scotland.
ElNora Eileen Schweinforth was born to Albert and Johanna (Bauder) Schweinforth on July 8, 1930, at the family farm southwest of Scotland. She grew up attending country school and Scotland High School, graduating in 1948.
On October 21, 1951, ElNora married Willard Zander in Scotland, SD. Following marriage they moved to the Zander family farm south of Dickinson, ND where they lived until they moved to Scotland, SD in 1961. In 1966, they moved to the Oscar Schneider farm southwest of Scotland.
ElNora worked at the Dickinson Creamery, Scotland Café and the Landmann Jungman Memorial Hospital.
After Willard’s death in 2007, ElNora resided at West Winds Apartments. In June 2019 she moved to the Springfield Assisted Living Center, where she resided until her death.
ElNora was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Red Hats Society and the LJM Auxiliary.
She is survived by four children: Diana (Hugh) Ames, Wayne Zander, LeRoy (Diane) Zander, Bev (Orlyn) Evenson and daughter-in-law, Linda Zander; 8 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 9 step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Sweet, a sister-in-law, Betty Zander and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willard; son, Richard and brother, Lloyd Schweinforth.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 20, 2020
