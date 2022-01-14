Leona Marie Cwach, 90, died peacefully surrounded by family on January 11, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 17, 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Parish, Yankton.
Visitation and memorial services at the Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, will be held Sunday evening, January 16, beginning at 5 p.m., followed by Rosary at 7 p.m.
Leona was born April 11, 1931, to Martin A. and Antonia (Cap) Mazourek, on her grandparent’s homestead “The Welcome Farm” in Dante, SD. Through her childhood she cared for the farm animals, collected wood for cooking and heating, learned to sew, crochet and bake wonderful Czech meals. Growing up in a Czech family, Czech was the primary language spoken in the home. As a child, the family lived at several area farms in the communities of Dante, Wakonda and Tabor. The country schools she attended included Lonetree #3, Colfax and Debois and graduated from Tabor High School in 1949. That summer she went to work in Yankton at Moore’s Confectionary as an ice cream and soda fountain waitress. Leona was introduced to her future husband, Luvern Cwach, by her brothers and her Uncle Joe Straka. Luvern was the love of her life and they were married June 27, 1950 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor and also renewed their 50th Anniversary vows at Lakeport Church. Luvern and Leona were married for 57 years until he passed away on January 6, 2008. Through their union they raised 5 daughters. The family further grew to include 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. For 17 years they lived on his family homestead until they purchased a farm, in the same section, where she lived until her last month of life. Their lives were filled with raising cattle and hogs; growing grain crops and a huge garden with their famous horseradish. They enjoyed attending local dances at Tabor and Utica, gatherings with neighbors and friends and traveling together.
Being called to serve in her community Leona found great delight serving in several organizations including, The Wee Willing Worker’s 4-H club with her daughters, 4-H Extension, Westside Susan’s Club, Czech Heritage, Antique Auto, Farmer’s Union and many more. One notable contribution is the 21 years she worked to restore Lakeport Church as a board member of the restoration committee. The church built of chalk rock was more than just a “Smiling Church” it was a church full of history of the Cap/Mazourek families.
Leona cherished history and heritage and she found great joy in sharing her knowledge, skills and values with her family and friends. She carried her experiences from her childhood through gardening in the summer then pickling and canning much of her harvest. Many quilts, crocheted afghans and thoughtfully sewn gifts were made by her hands and gifted to loved ones. Continuously in the kitchen, she loved cooking meals for guests. Leona was always on the hunt for new dessert recipes to bake and share or new recipes for her two favorite Czech pastries: Kolaches and Houska. If you would catch her sitting, she loved to spend time reading the newspaper, autobiographies or history books.
Even though Leona was committed to her roots and heritage she wasn’t without her surprises. The latest years of her life were filled with travels, publishing, car shows, concerts and construction. In 2013, with the help of her family, Leona replaced her old house with a house built by the Yankton High School students. Once settled into her new home she compiled and printed the Cwach family heritage, along with a cookbook for relatives. Confident in her cooking skills, she submitted many recipes that were published in newsletters. When seeking some entertainment, Leona would travel with her St. Isidore group, to musical events such as Mollie B and the Glenn Miller orchestra with family and friends. During the summers, not a week would go by, where Leona would remind the family of the upcoming classic car dinner cruise, which she was committed to attending.
Faith and people were two highly valued things for Leona. She was a member of St. Benedict Parish and St. Isidore Circle, since its formation. Her happiest and most treasured moments were times spent with her husband, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially playing games and cards including Dominos, King’s Korner and 10 Down and the many gatherings to make homemade ice-cream or canning corn or her famous canned pickles. Leona will always be remembered by friends as a true friend to have coffee, lunches and desserts that she wanted to share with others. Anyone who came to her house never left without dessert. When Leona celebrated her 90th birthday, it was celebrated with a car parade around her house while looking forward to checking her mailbox every day for her card shower.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luvern Cwach; her parents; brothers, Theodore, Ben, Adolph and Frank Mazourek; sons-in-law, David Frank and Lorin Froehlich.
She will be remembered by many family members and friends, too numerous to name, and carry her love and friendship to all.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Lakeport Church Restoration or the Tabor Czech Heritage Society.
Dobry den — Good Day.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 15, 2022
