Carol Balfany
Carol Balfany, 84, of Beresford, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Carol’s memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 17th at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Visitation with her family will be held an hour prior to her service. Burial of her cremated remains will follow at the Yankton Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory of Yankton oversees arrangements. Livestreaming of Carol’s service can be found at: https://my.gather.app/remember/carol-balfany.