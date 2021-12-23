Frances “Pat” Winckler, 89, of Tyndall, SD died peacefully Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 26 at the United Methodist Church, Main Street, Tyndall and the funeral will be at the same location on Monday, December 27 at 1:30 p.m.
She was born October 8, 1932, in Bismarck, ND, a daughter of the late Glen and Lydia (Rosenberg) Tolliver. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Tyndall. She was baptized and confirmed from the Lutheran church in Alexandria, SD and was also a member of the Reformed church near Tripp, SD.
She was working in Mitchell, SD when she met Alvin Winckler, her husband of nearly 50 years. They started life together farming and were blessed with five children. They moved off the farm into Tyndall and started their own business, Al’s Bar, where they worked together. They also owned and operated Sunset Inn and Pearl Street Station. She was very active but when she relaxed, she enjoyed bowling, reading and watching television. Her biggest joy in life was her family and watching it grow.
She is survived by her children Daniel (Melanie) Winckler of Las Vegas, NV, Mary (William) Dunlap of Naples, Italy, Linda (Ron) Pelton of Avon, SD, Kenneth (Lisa) Winckler of Lesterville, SD, Karen (Walt) Griffith of Sioux Falls, SD; 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; one sister, Kitte (Bud) Lower; two sisters-in-law Carol Tolliver, Hilda Tycz; two brothers-in-law Art Winckler, Bernard “Gus” Pletka and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; her parents Glen and Lydia; her husband’s parents Otto and Emma; brothers Frank, Allen, Ernest, Andrew, Glen, Rollen Ray (infant) and sisters Esther, Norma, Millie and Delores.
