Lucille (Lucy) Cap, age 75 passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020 at Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton, SD.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton, SD.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Lucille (Lucy) was born to Laurence and Marcella (Bogner) Haberer on September 28, 1945 in Crofton, Nebraska. At age six the family moved to Yankton where she attended school and in 1984 received her GED.
Lucy married Leonard Cap on April 17, 1964 in Yankton. In 1965 they moved to the farm northwest of Yankton where she raised their two children Dwayne and Rebecca. She always had a big garden and raised chickens, ducks and geese. Lucy had several jobs. She worked for Stuelpnagels, Yankton Care Center, Prairie Homes and Walnut Village. She retired in July 2015.
Her favorite hobby was embroidering. She enjoyed going to craft shows and visiting with everyone. Lucy was a 30-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary. In late fall of 2015 Lucy was diagnosed with kidney failure and was on dialysis for the last five years.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Leonard of Yankton; son Dwayne (Julie) Cap of Yankton; sister Janice (Bob) Massey of Yankton; two brothers Chuck (Pat) Haberer of Sioux Falls and Tom (Joann) Haberer of Green Valley, Arizona; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Rebecca, parents Laurence and Marcella, three brothers and two sisters.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 10, 2020
