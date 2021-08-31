Margaret “Gigi” Healy, 62, of Yankton died peacefully at her home Thursday, April 30, 2020.
A celebration of the life of Gigi Healy will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Riverside Park in Yankton at Picnic Shelter #2 near the playground. All are welcome to share in memories, appetizers and fellowship with the Healy family.
A private service was held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating, and burial took place at the St. Columba Cemetery in rural Mayfield.
