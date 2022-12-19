Erin Schroeder
Courtesy Photo

Funeral Mass for Erin Schroeder, 44, of Rock Valley, IA will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner.

Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Scripture Wake service at 7 p.m. Interment will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.