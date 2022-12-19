Funeral Mass for Erin Schroeder, 44, of Rock Valley, IA will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner.
Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Scripture Wake service at 7 p.m. Interment will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
Erin Dawn Schroeder was born January 31, 1978, in Sioux Falls, SD, the daughter of Loren and Linda (Broz) Schroeder. She died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home in Rock Valley, IA.
Erin graduated from Wagner High School in Wagner, SD in 1996. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree and Masters Degree in Psychology from the University of South Dakota. Erin worked in the mental health profession for several years. She met Paul McGill in the spring of 2012. She moved to Rock Valley, IA shortly after meeting Paul. She worked with Paul as the Operations Manager at the Rock Valley Hay Auction.
Erin will be remembered as being an awesome, independent, intelligent and strong-willed woman. She had a great sense of humor, loved life and loved people. She enjoyed working as a bartender and visiting with people. Erin had a “green thumb” and was very good with plants. She also was very good at working with stained glass and gave many of her creations away as gifts.
Thankful for having shared her life are her fiancé Paul McGill of Rock Valley, IA; daughter Thea Schroeder of Sioux Falls; son Tristan Olson of DeSmet; four step children: Ted McGill of Fayettville, AR, Meredith McGill of Rock Valley, IA, Annabelle (Jessica) McGill of Denison, IA, and Marllory McGill of Akron, IA; three grandchildren: Sofi, Khalil, and Lovey; parents: Linda (Richard) Clemens of Wagner, SD, and Loren Schroeder of Viborg, SD; five brothers and sisters: Brett (Barb) Schroeder of Sioux Falls, SD, Laura (Marty) Gessner of Salem, Brian (Kay) Schroeder of Worthing, SD, Tamara (Dean) Moller of Alcester, SD, and Patrick Clemens of Marshall, MN; aunts: Terri (Kevin) Erdmann of Crofton, NE and Vickie (Jim) Krause of Mobridge, SD; her special friend who she has known since they were in daycare together, Christy (Fischer) Klinger of Pierre, SD; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Erin was preceded in death by her grandparents: Darrell (Gennie) Broz and Leo Sr. (Helen) Schroeder; and several aunts and uncles.
