Tracy Robinson

Tracy Lee Robinson, age 45, of Mission Hill, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 6 p.m.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 3:31 am
A memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Discovery Church in Yankton.
Tracy was born September 4, 1977, to Ralph Roy and Laura K (Petersen) Spaulding in Sioux City, IA. She graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in Police Science from WIT. Tracy married Michael Robinson, March 20, 2004, in Sioux Falls.
Tracy served 8 years in the Sioux City Air Guard 185th Munitions and CE. She worked for the Department of Corrections for 11 years; ran a daycare and was recently employed as librarian at Yankton Middle School. She shared her talents as a cake decorator at Walmart.
Tracy, a devout Christian, loved spending time with her kids and family. She enjoyed art projects, crafting and reading. She was a fan of Prince and “Star Trek.” Tracy was a member of the American Legion.
Tracy is survived by her husband, Michael Robinson; sons, Ronan Robinson and Braedan Robinson; step-son, Jordan Fiferlick; parents, Roy and Laura Spaulding of Pierson, IA; mothers-in-law, Sharol Robinson and Sue Robinson; sister and brother-in-law, Twyla Stecker and Terry Stecker of Lemars, IA; sister and brother-in-law, Shelly and Randy Beyer of Correctionville, IA; sister, Shawn Spaulding of Oakland, CA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Lynn Robinson of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Staci and Corey Bintliff of Brandon; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Michael Robinson; grandmothers, Gladys Peterson and Pansy Violet Spaulding; grandfathers, Ralph Spaulding and Carol Peterson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 7, 2023
