Lila Caroline Frohreich, 84, of Yankton, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Martinus Lutheran Church in Utica with the Rev. Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Scotland, South Dakota.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with a prayer service at 6 p.m.