Helen Rayburn, 71 of Yankton, went home with Jesus on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Memorial Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Yankton Heartland Humane Society, 3400 East Hwy 50, Yankton, SD 57078.
Helen Elveria (Vera) Rayburn was born April 28, 1949 in Wellington, Kansas, the eldest daughter of Calvin and Angeline Carole Paisley.
She enlisted in the Air Force in September 1974 and served at Laughlin AFB in Del Rio, TX, where she met her husband Dick Rayburn. They were married on February 12, 1980. They moved to Hurley, SD where she received her nursing degree and continued her military service in the SD Air National Guard. She raised her family and served her patients with abounding love and compassion. She earned many military honors and retired from service ranked as Lt. Col. on September 15, 2006. She continued her nursing career until she retired in 2015.
In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, antiquing, and cooking. Her hospitality made their home inviting and warm.
Grateful for sharing her life are her husband Richard (Dick) of Yankton; her three daughters Queena (Jon) Getskow of Parker, Heather Rayburn of Yankton, and Rachel Rayburn of Yankton; granddaughters Sierra and Gretchen Getskow of Parker; a brother Melvin (Pennie) Paisley; sisters Karen (Lewis) Stiner and Janice (Gordon) Grimm.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visit www.hofmeisterjones.com
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 29, 2020
Commented