Jason E. Rempfer, 46, of Yankton died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Both the prayer service and funeral will be live streamed on Jason’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Face coverings will be required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
