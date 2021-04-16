Richard D. Hovorka, age 89 of Tabor, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society — Tyndall.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Bill Van Gerpen, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, also at Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall. Burial with military honors by Tabor American Legion Post 183, will be at the ZCBJ Cemetery, Tabor.
Richard Dale Hovorka was born August 27, 1931 to Ambrose and Amelia (Blaha) Hovorka in Tabor, South Dakota. He attended McCrea Country School through the 8th grade. Growing up a country boy, he always helped on the family farm. Richard worked line construction in Tabor and Thedford, Nebraska and Wessington, SD. Richard married Sharleen Kaiser April 23, 1956. He moved with his new bride to Poplar, Montana where they made their home until February 1957. That is when they moved back to his home place to farm.
Richard was very active in American Legion, where he was a member all his adult life, at the local level. He also served as State District Commander, State Master at Arms and State Commander. The state post attained a very high membership while Richard served the year from 1991-1992, with much help from his adjutant and membership chairman.
Richard was also active on the county weed board and served on the FSA County Committee. He actively participated with Tri-State Old Iron, Western Fraternal. He attended many army reunions with the 474th Signal Aviation Construction Company, SCARWAF which was a special category of the Army with Air Forces.
Some of Richard’s many loves were restoring old tractors, going for drives in the country side, seeing all the new construction, checking on his neighbors’ farming progress and going on area tractor rides. Richard was known everywhere for his infectious laugh.
Richard is survived by his wife, Sharleen; sons, Dave (Vicki) Hovorka, Roger (Audra) Hovorka and Tim (Gloriann) Hovorka; daughter Cindy (Mark) Settje; grandchildren Jackie Hovorka, Keith (Debbie) Hovorka, Kelsey Hovorka (Spencer), Cole Hovorka, Addison Hovorka, Chantelle (Jerry) Walter, Travis (Samantha) Hovorka, James (Naomi) Cuka and Jessica (Todd) Kautz; great grandchildren, Raelynn, Emeri, Isabella, Maverick, Taylee, Alex, Evan, Westin, Paisley, Devon, Allyssa, Payton and Blake; brother-in-law, Melvin Delzer; sisters-in-law, Irene Hovorka and Margie Hovorka and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Eleanor Kiehlbach, Lloyd, Herman, Cleadues, Lester, Willard, Alvin, Loreen Novak and Geneva Delzer; sisters-in-law Mary, Mildred, Connie and Helen; brothers-in-law Marvin Novak and Don Kiehlbach and granddaughter Kyndra Lambley.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 17, 20021
Commented