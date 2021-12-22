Dave Emery Dec 22, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dave Emery, 59, of Yankton, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs PRODUCTION OPPORTUNITIES - Vishay Dale 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesNativity Takes On a New Look At Two Yankton ChurchesPreston HofmannTraining For The UnthinkableYankton CourtsDennis PravecekDennis PravecekWilliam ‘Bill’ LarsonYankton Businessman Sees The Light With Solar EnergyCharlotte McManusOfficials Believe Recent Fish Die-Off Due To Natural Causes Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (46)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (2)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
